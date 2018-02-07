NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy faces multiple lawsuits

By AMANDA VINCENT

Five women have filed sexual discrimination and abuse lawsuits against Monster Energy, the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premier series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, according to multiple published reports, including one from Business Insider.

One of the women, Sara Rabuse, claims she was strangled by Brent Hamilton, Monster’s head of music marketing in 2016 when Rabuse and Hamilton were a couple. Hamilton was arrested on assault charges. He and Rabuse are no longer involved in a relationship, but Hamilton remains with Monster.

Meanwhile, in one of the other lawsuits, Page Zeringue alleges that she experienced sexual discrimination while dating senior executive John Kenneally. She claims Kenneally threatened to fire her if she broke off their romantic relationship. She was fired soon afterward. Monster contends Zeringue’s firing was unrelated to her relationship with Kenneally.

Monster made a statement to HuffPost claiming the lawsuits to not reflect a sexist culture at the company, calling them “diverse, unrelated and do not remotely suggest a systemic environment of harassment or discrimination.”

Monster Energy became the title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series prior to the start of the 2017 race season, and the current deal keeps the energy drink company as title sponsor through the 2018 season. NASCAR recently granted Monster Energy and extension to decide whether or not it would continue to sponsor the series beyond this year. Monster Energy also is a primary sponsor of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, driven by Kurt Busch in the Cup Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).