NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy gets windshield placement

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR recently made a change to its rule book, calling for Monster Energy badging across the top of the windshields of cars competing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The 2017 season will be the first for NASCAR’s premier series competition under the Monster Energy banner.

Previously, the drivers’ last names appeared across the top of car windshields. Those names will move to the rear of the car, according to section 20.4.19 of the 2017 edition of the Cup Series rule book. Drivers’ names had appeared on the windshield of Cup cars since 2013. During last year’s Chase for the Sprint Cup, though, Chase drivers’ names were replaced by Twitter handles.

The new rule placing Monster Energy atop Cup car windshields mirrors similar rules in NASCAR’s other two national series — Xfinity and Camping World Truck. In those series, title sponsors already appear atop windshields.

