NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy may bring format, points changes

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from SportsBusiness Daily , NASCAR is considering changes to race formats and the points system in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The options being considered come as Monster Energy moves into its role as the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premier series.

According to the report’s sources, participants in the meetings to discuss the potential changes include officials from race teams, tracks, Monster and NASCAR, as well as drivers and media members. Those sources also say that talks began as early as Champion’s Week in Las Vegas in early December and another meeting was held last week in Charlotte, N.C.

Specifically, potential changes include breaking-up longer race distances into a heat-type format.

If any changes are made, they could be implemented as early as the upcoming 2017 season; however, there may be no changes made. If changes are made, the announcement of them are expected during the Media Tour in Charlotte late this month.

