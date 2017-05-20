NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy Open adds drivers to All-Star Race field

By AMANDA VINCENT

Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Suarez advanced from the Monster Energy Open to the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday evening by virtue of winning one of the three stages that made up the 50-lap Open.

Chase Elliott also advanced, courtesy of the All-Star fan vote.

Bowyer was the class of the field in the opening 20-lap stage, starting on the pole and running laps 0.2 to 0.3 seconds faster than the competition. He finished the stage with a lead of over three seconds.

“Something tells me it’s going to be a lot harder on the next green flag (for the All-Star Race) when you start in the back,” Bowyer said.

Blaney led the entire second 20-lap stage after running second to Bowyer throughout stage one.

“I thought we learned a little about our car,”Blaney said.

After the second stage, Landon Cassill took fuel only to start the final 10-lap stage with the lead, but he and Elliott made contact on the restart, handing the lead to Suarez. With three laps remaining, Suarez, Elliott and Erik Jones waged a rhree-wide battle for the lead that ended with a Jones spin.

Suarez restarted with the lead and had Elliott alongside in second. Suarez maintained his lead in the final laps while Austin Dillon challenged Elliott for second and took the spot by the checkered flag.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)