NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy Open qualifying cancelled

By AMANDA VINCENT

As a result of multiple rain showers at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday, qualifying for Saturday’s Monster Energy Open has been cancelled. The 21-car starting grid has been set by car owner points, putting Aric Almirola and Erik Jones on the front row.

NASCAR still hopes to run qualifying for Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at 6:45 p.m. ET Friday. Seventeen drivers, by virtue of winning a points-paying race in 2017 or through the first 12 races of 2018 or being a former winner of the All-Star Race, are already eligible for the All-Star Race.

The Open race field is comprised of drivers not already in the All-Star Race. Up to three drivers will advance from the Open to the All-Star Race by winning either one of the first two stages of the Open or by winning the Open. Also, a driver will be moved on to the All-Star Race based on the online fan vote.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Monster Energy Open:

Row 1 — Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford), Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 2 — Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet)

Row 3 — Paul Menard (No. 21 Ford), William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 4 — Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota), Darrell Waltrip (No. 43 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 47 Chevrolet), David Ragan (No. 38 Ford)

Row 6 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 7 — Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford), Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Corey LaJoie (No. 72 Chevrolet), Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet), Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota)

Row 10 — B.J. McLeod (No. 51 Chevrolet), Reed Sorenson (No. 55 Chevrolet)

Row 11 — Timmy Hill (No. 66 Toyota)

