NASCAR Cup: Monster Energy’s sponsorship beyond 2018 still up in air

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy’s status as the NASCAR premier series title sponsor beyond the 2018 season is still up in the air, according to NASCAR President Brent Dewar.

“They (Monster Energy) signed late in the season (Dec. 2016),” Dewar said during the “NASCAR Live” radio show on the Motor Racing Network on Tuesday night. “I worked with them very closely in bringing them to the sport. They were just looking to have a full season. They had to Dec. 31 (to determine if to agree to the renewal). We’ve given them an extension to go through the evaluation.

“There’s no question it was a great season with them and any kind of metric that we run we hit the ball out the park with them. They’re different. We’re excited. . . . It was the right thing to do to give them a little more time to evaluate. We’re letting them do that. We’d love for them to stay for many years, but if they choose not to, we’ve got a great product; we’ll continue on in that regards. There are meetings coming up. For the fans that have had a chance to go to the Monster activities prior to the race, they are a lot of fun. I’ve taken my guests that come to the race, and we’ve had a great time experiencing how they demonstrate their brand in a very thoughtful, unique way. We love having them around.’’

Monster’s initial two-year deal to be the title sponsor of the premier series, to replace Sprint, was announced during 2016 Champion’s Week festivities in Las Vegas, about two-and-a-half months prior to the first season of the deal in 2017. That deal, if not extended, ends at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

Monster Energy also has been a primary sponsor on the No. 42 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kurt Busch. SHR recently negotiated a new contract with Busch for 2018 after opting to not pick up the option on his previous contract with the team.

