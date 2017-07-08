NASCAR Cup: more of Kentucky Speedway surface may be treated with Tire Dragon

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kentucky Speedway in Sparta planned to drag tires, using the Tire Dragon, on an eight-foot section in the turns of the track from the top of the racing groove up for about two hours Friday night after the completion of the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track, in preparation for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. But the Xfinity Series race was postponed by severe weather until noon ET Saturday, hours before the scheduled start of the Cup Series race, so whether or not the Tire Dragon will be used Saturday prior to the Xfinity Series race or between races is unclear.

The aim of the plan was to promote more side-by-side racing.

The track applied rubber to the lower portion, already the racing groove, of the track prior to the tripleheader race weekend that began with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Thursday night, but several drivers questioned why the Tire Dragon wasn’t used higher on the track, because cars would already be running around the bottom, applying rubber to the surface. Most, if not all, of that rubber has likely been washed away by multiple heavy rain showers.

Worth noting — although the track was recently repaved, the bottom portion of the track was repaved, again, following a September 2016 Xfinity Series race there.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)