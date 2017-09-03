NASCAR Cup: Most Popular Driver Award voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

Voting has opened for the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver Award. All drivers collecting championship points in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2017 are eligible to receive votes. The winner will be announced during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at the Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 30.

Fans have until 11:59 p.m. ET Nov. 19 to cast their votes. They may vote once per day per email address between now and the deadline. Votes may be cast online at NMPAMostPopularDriver.com or through the NASCAR Mobile application.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has won the award the last 14 years. This is his last season of full-time Cup Series competition.

Former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott holds the record for most Most Popular Driver Awards won with 16.

