NASCAR Cup: Most Popular Driver voting open

By AMANDA VINCENT

Fan voting to choose the 2019 Most Popular Driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is open until noon ET Dec. 4. Drivers in the top-32 of the Cup Series driver points standings when voting began Sept. 4 are eligible for the award.

The award is presented by the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), and votes may cast votes at NASCAR.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Fans may vote daily, and if they share their votes on Facebook or Twitter, those votes count double in the final tally.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award, picking up the banner from former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt won the award 15-consecutive seasons, a string that concluded with his final season of full-time competition as a Cup Series driver in 2017.

Earnhardt holds the record for most-consecutive Most Popular awards. Elliott’s father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, has the distinction of most wins of the honor, with 16.

“I’m so honored to win this award,” Chase Elliott said upon receiving the award last year. “With all of its history, the success Dale Earnhardt Jr. has enjoyed and the success of the Elliotts and Earnhardts for so many years is awesome. It’s kind of crazy to watch that come full circle. To be able to receive the award this year is special, and I’ll certainly enjoy it.

Most Popular Driver voting also is open for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series. Links to those online ballots also may be found at NASCAR.com/mostpopulardriver.

Elliott Sadler won the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award the last three years before retiring at the end of the 2018 season. Noah Gragson was voted the 2018 Most Popular Driver in the Truck Series. He has since moved on to the Xfinity Series and is eligible for the Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver Award this year.

