NASCAR Cup: Most Popular Driver voting open

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 30: NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with NASCAR most popular driver award following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards at Wynn Las Vegas on November 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Voting is now open for the 2020 National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award. Voting began at noon ET Sept. 6 and continues 5 p.m. Nov. 9, the day after the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Votes may be cast at http://www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Fans my vote one daily per email address, and votes shared on Facebook and/or Twitter will count twice.

All drivers who are full-time Cup Series drivers this season are eligible.

Chase Elliott has won the Most Popular Driver Award the last two seasons since the retirement of Dale Earnhardt Jr. at the end of 2017.

“Just an honor, really, and just a big thank you to everybody who voted,” Elliott said after winning the 2019 award. “Obviously, it took a lot of votes to make it happen, and everybody that took time to do that, I do really appreciate it. It’s more than a trophy or a sticker or an award, really and truly. So I just really enjoyed this past season and just seeing all the people that were at the race track that wanted to see us do good. And you can genuinely feel that, and that goes a long way. So I appreciate it, and hopefully, try to make everybody proud next year, too.”

Earnhardt won the award a record 15-consecutive years between 2003 and 2017. Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, hold the record for most Most Popular Driver Awards, overall, with 16.

