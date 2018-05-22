NASCAR Cup: Mr. Truex goes to Washington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team were honored for their 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship by President Donald Trump during a 10-minute ceremony at the White House on Monday.

“You (had) 19 top-5 finishes and led more than 2,000 laps. Does it get lonely being in front?. Not at all. Never, right?” Trump asked. “Thanks to incredible speed, lightning-fast pit stops and exceptional driving, this team stood alone among NASCAR’s many contenders.”

Truex’s championship season included a series-leading eight wins, in addition to 19 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes. Truex has claimed his berth for the 2018 playoffs, already, 12 races into the season, courtesy of a win in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.

During the ceremony, Truex presented Trump with a replica helmet.

“I’m just really proud to be here today to represent the sport, to represent our millions of fans out there across the world,” Truex said.

Trump also mentioned NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France’s personal endorsement during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

“Brian has been with us since the beginning, like so many others who love NASCAR,” Trump said. “He’s been really a supporter right from the beginning. He said, ‘We support Trump.’ And so I want to thank you very much, Brian. That was incredible. That meant a lot.”

In addition, Trump commended NASCAR and its fanbase for their patriotism.

“At every NASCAR race, you will see thousands of patriotic Americans from the grandstands to the pit stalls proudly waving our flag and roaring with joy at the words, ‘Start your engines,'” Trump said. “I will tell you one thing I know about NASCAR; they do indeed, Brian, stand for the playing of the national anthem, right? They do, indeed. Somebody said maybe you shouldn’t say that; that will be controversial. I said, ‘That’s okay. NASCAR is not going to mind it at all, right, fellas?'”

Truex’s longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex accompanied Truex to the White House Monday, and her recent battle against ovarian cancer was noted by the President.

“She is an incredible woman, and, Sherry, your determination in the face of adversity has been an inspiration to millions of Americans who know what you’re going through,” Trump said. “You’ve endured extremely tough treatments with grace and grit and a tremendous and beautiful smile. You are Sherry strong.”

