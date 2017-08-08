NASCAR Cup: multiple reports put William Byron in No. 5 next season

By AMANDA VINCENT

Multiple news outlets, including Motorsport.com, are reporting that William Byron will replace Kasey Kahne behind the wheel of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. The Motorsport.com report claims that an official announcement is expected by next week.

Kahne’s release from the team was announced by Hendrick Motorsports on Monday. He will finish out the 2017 season in the No. 5.

Byron currently drives the No. 9 for JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, co-owned by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick and retiring HMS driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Byron is the wins leader in the Xfinity Series, so far, this year with three wins, seven top-fives and 14 top-10s after 20 races. He is one of only three Xfinity Series regulars to win at this point in the season and is second in the series points standings, sandwiched between JRM teammates Elliott Sadler and Justin Allgaier.

Byron was the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year in 2016 on the strength of seven wins in 23 races last year.

If the reports of Byron to the No. 5 next season are accurate, he’ll be a part of the four-driver Hendrick Motorsports stable in the Cup Series next year, joining Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, who has been confirmed as Earnhardt’s replacement in the No. 88.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer).