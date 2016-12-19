NASCAR Cup: NASCAR reveals new series name

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the new name of its premier series to reflect title sponsorship from Monster Energy — the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The new name will become the official name of NASCAR’s premier series on Jan. 1, 2017. The sanctioning body also unveiled the new series logo to reflect the new name and also tweaking the, overall, NASCAR logo.

“Our new NASCAR mark is modern, timeless and embraces the heritage of our sport,” NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jill Gregory said. “It was important for us to recognize our history and implement a piece of each previous mark in the new design. Our goal was to evolve the sport’s visual identity to make it concise, relevant and functional, while respecting and maintaining the unique qualities of the original mark.”

Monster Energy replaces Sprint and is the third title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series, following Winston and Sprint Nextel. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is the fourth name of the series that reflects a corporate sponsor, though, as Nextel followed Winston but was merged into Sprint resulting in a name change from the Nextel Cup Series to the Sprint Cup Series.

Previous speculation had the word “Cup” possibly removed from the new name. The word has been a part of the series name since Winston began its 30+ year run as title sponsor in the early 1970s.

