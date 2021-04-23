NASCAR Cup: Nashville Superspeedway hosts second tire test

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe returned to Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway Tuesday and Wednesday for a second Goodyear tire test at the 1.33-mile concrete track, according to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass. The same three drivers participated in a tire test there last month.

“KuBusch, Bell, Briscoe return to Nashville Superspeedway on Tue-Wed for another tire test (closed) to confirm tire for June,” Pockrass (@BobPockrass) tweeted. “NASCAR has applied a resin (not PJ1) & then used tire dragon to help efficiency of the tire dragon to rubber-in track. Likely will do that again in June.

All three of NASCAR’s national series (Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck) will run races at Nashville Superspeedway between June 18 and 20. The Cup Series race on June 20 will be the Cup Series’ first ever race at the track. NASCAR’s top series last raced in the Nashville area in 1984 at the short track now known as Fairgrounds Speedway near downtown. The Xfinity and Truck series raced at Nashville Superspeedway from 2001 through 2011. The track shut down after the 2011 season but was reopened for 2021.

“It’s great to rekindle and old friendship,” Busch said after the first tire test. “I haven’t been out here in many years, and it hasn’t changed a bit. The concrete is very consistent, and I think the track is going to be fun to race on with all the other cars out there and, more importantly, it’s something new and refreshing.”

Current Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon have Truck Series wins at Nashville Superspeedway. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano won there in the Xfinity Series before the track’s closure.

