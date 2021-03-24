NASCAR Cup: Nashville Superspeedway hosts tire test

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear conducted a NASCAR tire test at Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon, Tenn., on Tuesday in preparation for a tripleheader including races for all three of NASCAR’s national series at the track June 18-20. Cup Series drivers participating in the test included Chevrolet driver Kurt Busch, Toyota driver Christopher Bell and Ford driver Chase Briscoe.

“We’re fortunate to have three cup drivers out here putting their cars on the track and testing various tire compounds with Goodyear,” Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses said. “So that’ll tell us a lot and give us a lot of data to help us make certain that we’re in the best position to have the most competitive and exciting race possible for Father’s Day weekend.”

The NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series haven’t raced at Nashville Superspeedway in 2011. The track has sat idle since then. The Cup Series has never contested a race at the facility, having last raced in the Nashville area in 1984 at the short track now known as Fairgrounds Speedway.

“It’s great to rekindle an old friendship,” Busch said. “I haven’t been out here in many years, and it hasn’t changed a bit. The concrete is very consistent, and I think the track is going to be fun to race on with all the other cars out there and, more importantly, it’s something new and refreshing.”

Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.3-mile concrete track, making it the largest concrete track in NASCAR. It opened in 2001 and, in addition to the Truck and Xfinity series, hosted IndyCar.

“I love racing on concrete,” Briscoe said. “The concrete tracks, there’s a lot more tire wear and it allows for some slipping and sliding. I’m glad there’s another one (on the schedule) now. For our team, coming to a new track, at least we’ll have a general idea on what to do (after the test).”

NASCAR’s return to Nashville brought a few notable spectators — NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Dale Jarrett — to Tuesday’s tire test. Cup Series crew chief-turned-broadcaster Steve LeTarte also attended the test session.

“I was excited about the track re-opening after 10 years,” Waltrip said. “The Cup guys haven’t been here since 1984. Just to be here and hearing the engines run with the tire test, business is about to pick up. It’s going to be a huge event.”

Waltrip lives in nearby Franklin, Tenn. He won at the Nashville short track eight times, including his first-career Cup Series win in 1975 and the final Cup Series race at the track in 1984. He never raced at Nashville Superspeedway.

