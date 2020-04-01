NASCAR Cup: new car debut expected to be delayed

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Erik Jones tests the Next Gen car at Homestead-Miami Speedway on January 15, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s rollout of its next generation of car for its Cup Series will be delayed, according to a repot from The Athletic. The new car was expected to make its competitive debut at the start of the 2021 season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, but testing of the car has been suspended because of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic. According to the report, an official announcement by NASCAR is expected this week.

Multiple versions of the new car have been tested four times by four different drivers at four different tracks in single-car tests, so far. The most recent test was with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron behind the wheel at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., in early March. Among the differences between the current car and the latest version of the Next Gen car is an 18-inch aluminum wheel with a single, center lug and a sequential, six-speed gearbox.

“I like the car, I think it’s really cool,” Byron’s crew chief Chad Knaus said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “It’s definitely taking a step in the right direction in terms of modern motorsports, so I think that’s great. We have a lot to learn as an industry about what this car is capable of. I really want to acknowledge RCR (Richard Childress Racing) and NASCAR; they did a fantastic job in getting this car built to get it out here. I thought it was spectacular.”

Other tests of the Next Gen car have included Austin Dillon at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Joey Logano at Phoenix Raceway and Erik Jones at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR met with Cup Series team owners that make up the Race Team Alliance (RTA) on Monday and will meet with other team owners Wednesday to discuss the possibility of debuting the new car sometime during the 2021 season.

