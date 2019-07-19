NASCAR Cup: New Hampshire Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon plays host to a four-race NASCAR weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Sunday’s race will be the 20th race of the 36-race season, leaving only six races beyond this weekend in the 2019 regular season.

Thirty-seven drivers are on the entry list for this weekend’s Cup Series race, so all drivers will get a spot on Sunday’s starting grid. Qualifying is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Friday, with the race slated for an approximate 3 p.m. green flag Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Last year’s two winningest drivers, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, are the two most recent winners at NHMS. Harvick’s win of the 2018 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 was one of his eight wins last year. Busch won the NHMS race in 2017. Busch has four wins, so far, this season, while Harvick still is looking to score his first win of the year. Both drivers have three-career Cup Series wins at NHMS.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

