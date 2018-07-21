NASCAR Cup: New Hampshire Motor Speedway race time changed

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved the start time of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon up by an hour in an attempt to beat inclement weather expected in the area Sunday afternoon.

The race, originally scheduled to get underway at approximately 2 p.m. ET, instead will start at approximately 1 p.m. NASCAR rules allow for race start times to be moved up by as much as an hour, as long as an announcement is made at least 24 hours prior to the originally-scheduled start time.

When the race takes the green flag, Kurt Busch will start on the pole, with Martin Truex Jr. alongside in second.

Rain is in the Loudon forecast for Sunday morning, but a midday window of clear weather also is in the forecast, according to Accuweather.com.

Live race coverage still will be provided by NBC Sports Network and the Motor Racing Network.

