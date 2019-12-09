NASCAR Cup: new sponsorship model rolled out

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 05: Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Operations Office speaks with the media on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s top series will be referred to as the NASCAR Cup Series, void of a title sponsor, beginning in the 2020 season as the sanctioning body debuts a new sponsorship model for its top series. On Dec. 5, NASCAR announced four Premier Partners for the series — Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico and Xfinity.

“This has been a monumental year for our sport, one highlighted by significant changes in our business model to ensure long-term viability and growth,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “As we begin this new chapter, we are joined by four incredible brands with deep-rooted histories across all levels of our sport. We are honored to have this elite group represent our NASCAR Cup Series for years to come.”

The 2020 season will be the first season since 1970 that NASCAR’s top series won’t have a title sponsor. The series has had title sponsorship from Winston, Nextel, Sprint, and Monster Energy.

According to a press release from NASCAR, Premier Partner benefits include a presence in the championship, season-finale race and the All-Star Race and being prominently featured on race broadcasts, related social-media channels and at events.

“This new model will provide our Premier Partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Operations Officer Daryl Wolfe said. “Each of these partners have demonstrated their commitment to our brand-loyal fan base, and we are excited about how these brands will elevate the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Busch will continue as the sponsor of the Pole Award and will sponsor a race next year.

Coca-Cola will continue its sponsorship of races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. It also will sponsor the regular-season championship trophy.

Xfinity will sponsor the final playoff elimination race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, ahead of the 2020 season-finale at ISM (formerly Phoenx International) Raceway, and Geico will be a “season phase” sponsor.

Statuses as Premier Partner will not affect sponsorship deals with individual teams/drivers or Xfinity’s title sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

