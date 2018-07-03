NASCAR Cup: new, streamlined inspection process introduced at Chicagoland Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR streamlined its inspection process for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series during the abbreviated, two-day schedule at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Overton’s 400, cutting down on the number of inspections. Instead of pre-qualifying, post-qualifying, pre-race and post-race inspections, NASCAR eliminated use of the thorough inspection performed using its optical scanning station before qualifying. And since cars were impounded between Saturday evening’s qualifying session and Sunday afternoon’s race, the post-qualifying session also served as the pre-race inspection.

Although cars weren’t required to pass through the optical scanning station prior to qualifying, there was inspection of safety features, engines, fuel cells and splitters before qualifying.

Normally, cars may make as many attempts as needed to pass inspection before qualifying, but with that inspection eliminated for the Chicagoland weekend, NASCAR implemented a penalty structure for failures of post-qualifying inspection that called for the disallowment of qualifying times for cars that failed the post-qualifying inspection. Multiple failures of the inspection called for stiffer penalties — loss of a team member for a second failure and points deduction for a third failure. More than three failures called for larger points deductions.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin, the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Chris Buescher, the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. failed post-qualifying inspection Saturday night, and as a result, started the Overton’s 400 in the back. No team failed the inspection more than once.

NASCAR planned to use the inspection schedule used at Chicagoland Speedway last weekend when its top series was at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in March, but inclement weather that weekend resulted in the cancellation of qualification and other weekend schedule modifications. NASCAR plans to maintain its normal inspection schedule for typical, three-day weekends throughout the remainder of the 2018 season but go with a Chicagoland-type schedule for abbreviated race weekends.

