NASCAR Cup: new team forms with JGR help

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeffery Earnhardt poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Xtreme Concepts Inc., already a sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing, is forming its own race team — Xtreme Concepts Racing — that will field cars in two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and five NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2019. The new team will have a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Jeffrey Earnhardt will be the driver for the team, piloting a No. 81 Toyota in both series.

“Our ultimate goal is to become a fulltime team in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Xtreme Concepts Racing owner Landon Ash said. “We’ll take what we learn this season and apply it to next season. We plan to grow incrementally, and our alliance with JGR will be a key component of that growth.”

The team will make its Xfinity Series debut at Texas Motor Speedway on March 30 and also compete in series races at Chicagoland Speedway on June 29, Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 5, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Aug. 31.

Xtreme Concepts Racing will make its Cup Series debut at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 28 and also enter the second Cup race of the year at Talladega on Oct. 13.

“We are taking a very deliberate and methodical approach to becoming a NASCAR team,” Ash said. “Having a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing makes the learning curve a little less steep and allows us to field competitive racecars right out of the gate.”

Earnhardt has experience racing in both series. He has 75-career Cup Series starts, including 17 last season. He also has 66-career Xfinity Series start, the most recent six of those coming in 2015. He has yet to finish a race in the top-five in either series. He is also under contract with Joe Gibbs Racing to drive its No. 18 Toyota in nine Xfinity Series races this season.

