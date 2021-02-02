NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car development complete

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is finished with the development of its Next Gen car, slated to make its Cup Series competitive debut in 2022, the sanctioning body announced Monday. Teams are expected to begin receiving their cars in June.

“As far as us just running the car for the sake of gathering data, we’re done the with the development of the car at this point,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst said.

Features of the new car that differ from the current car include a single-lug, 18-inch, aluminum-alloy wheel.

The Next Gen car has undergone nine tests, dating back to Fall 2019. The car originally was scheduled to make its competitive debut in 2021, but a suspension of testing in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the debut date was pushed back to 2022.

Goodyear tire testing will take place over the course of 2021, though, with the first tire test for the new car scheduled for March 16 and 17 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Tire tests also are scheduled for Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Seven tests for manufacturers also are expected.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).