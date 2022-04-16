NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car gets dirt makeover

Mudflap on the No. 17 Ford of Chris Buescher. Photo courtesy of RFK Racing via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR’s Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series has gotten somewhat of a makeover for Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race on the temporary dirt surface on Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. But the changes don’t include the removal of the windshield.



The car was tested recently on the Bristol dirt with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular and dirt racing veteran Stewart Friesen behind the wheel. The windshield was removed for part of the test, but NASCAR opted to keep the windshield for the race, even though cars that typically race on dirt don’t have windshields.



“In addition to the components that were previously approved, replacing the windshield with a mesh screen was also tested but not chosen at this time due to the requirement for more research from the safety side and the likelihood of having to build some type of deflection cover for the driver’s hands,” a statement from NASCAR read.

Reigning Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, also a successful dirt racer, expressed a negative opinion of racing on dirt with windshields, going as far as saying that NASCAR should race on dirt if windshields are going to be left on the cars.



“I guess the way that I look at it, if we’re not going to take the windshields out, then why are we racing on dirt?” Larson asked during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We just shouldn’t race on dirt if we’re not going to take the windshields out and actually have a dirt race with moisture in the track and being able to produce a real dirt race. I feel like we’re just wasting everybody’s time a little bit and not giving the fans and competitors what we all deserve.



“So in my opinion, if we’re not going to take the windshields out, we might as well just never put dirt on Bristol again – which I’m all for not putting dirt on Bristol whether we have windshields or not. I think the racing at Bristol is amazing just as normal.”



While the presence of windshields remains unchanged, teams will have the option of taping off window ducts in place to provide airflow to driver. For the Bristol dirt race, cars will have mud flaps and run on radial tires, as opposed to the bias-ply tires used in last year’s race, the first for the Cup Series on dirt since the early 1970s.



Several pieces on the Next Gen car that are usually constructed of a composite material will be metal for Sunday’s race. Also, teams will be allowed to cover springs with bags to avoid dirt/mud buildup.



Skid blocks and rear diffusers will be removed from cars for the dirt race.



The track also will be a little different this year. The temporary surface for the 2022 edition of the dirt race will feature progressive banking. The top lane of the track will be more steeply banked than last year, while the bottom lane will have less banking than in the 2021 race.



The starting grid for Sunday’s race will be set by four 15-lap qualifying races Saturday evening in which points will be awarded for finishing positions and position improvements from start to finish. Those points will determine the starting order for Sunday’s 250-lap main event with ties broken by the owner points standings.



