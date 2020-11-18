NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car gets rave reviews at Roval test

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 16: Kurt Busch drives the NASCAR Next Gen car during the NASCAR Cup Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 16, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR completed the first of two days of Next Gen car testing at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Monday with drivers Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. driving cars on the CMS Roval. Testing will resume on the Charlotte oval with both drivers Wednesday.

“It’s been fun to drive, no real issues to speak of,” Truex said during Monday’s test. “It’s been pretty fun.The biggest thing is I think it’s less horsepower than what we raced. The tires are bigger, it has more gears in the transmission, it’s sequential, and it’s got really big brakes. I guess it does everything a little bit better.”

Changes between the current car and the Next Gen car include an increase in tire size to 18 inches and aluminum alloy wheels with a single, center lug and a sequential gear box.

Monday’s test was the first for the new car on a road course and the first Next Gen test with multiple cars.

“Today has been a fun, exciting, interesting day; it feels like the first day at school because of how different the car is,” Busch said. The sequential gear box is the most fun. I love shifting through the gears. The brakes are much bigger, and the car can stop a lot quicker. Overall, the car’s feel out on the Roval, it feels like I’m qualifying every lap because of impressive the lap times are and how much grip the car has in certain parts of the race track.”

The Next Gen car is scheduled to make its competitive debut in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2022 season. NASCAR originally expected to transition to the new car in 2021, but a suspension of testing early this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the debut was delayed a season.

