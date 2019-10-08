NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car tested at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 21, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A NASCAR Next Gen Cup Series race car is being tested at Richmond (Va.) Raceway Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a report from NBC Sports. The next generation of Cup Series race car is expected to begin competition in NASCAR’s top series in 2021.

“We are very excited with where things are with this Next Gen car,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said on the Monday episode of “NASCAR America” on the NBC Sports Network. “We are on time for a 2021 rollout. I think it’s going to be exciting to get it on track. We were in the wind tunnel last week, so having a test at Richmond (Tuesday) and Wednesday, kind of the culmination of a lot of work that has been done by the race teams, by our (manufacturer) partners and by the folks of NASCAR to put this on the race track.

The car being tested at Richmond was built by Richard Childress Racing and is being driven in the test by RCR driver Austin Dillon. The NBC Sports article describes the test car’s body as generic as manufacturers still are working on their respective cars. The test is closed to the media and the public.

“This particular car was built by Richard Childress and his folks, and it won’t have the design of the Chevy, Ford and Toyota, but it will be kind of an opportunity for us to shake down the car, and we’re really excited to get it on the race track,” Phelps said.

