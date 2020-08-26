NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car testing resumes at Dover

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 Jacob Co./HaasTooling.com Ford, stands on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Testing for the Next Gen car for the NASCAR Cup Series resumed with a two-day test Monday and Tuesday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The latest test of the car is the first since NASCAR took a 10-week hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Because of the pandemic, the competitive debut of the next-generation Cup Series car has been pushed back to the 2022 season, from 2021.

Cup Series rookie Cole Custer was the driver for the test at Dover after contesting two races at the track Saturday and Sunday. He became the fifth driver to participate in a test of the new car. Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Erik Jones and William Byron already have taken turns behind the wheel of the new car at tracks including Richmond (Va.) Raceway; Phoenix Raceway; Homestead-Miami Speedway and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. The last test before the COVID-19-related break came in early March at Auto Club with Byron behind the wheel. Testing of the car began last fall.

“I’m driving the car fairly similar to how you drive Dover every single time you come here,” Custer said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “It’s just how much you can get away with. It’s going to be a matter what drivers can get away with more I guess. What driver can drive the car a little bit looser on the edge. What teams can figure out how to keep the cars turning without keeping them on edge. It’s going to be interesting to see who can adapt to it the best. But overall, it’s still the same kind of driving characteristics.”

A video from Custer’s test was posted on the DIS official Twitter account (@MonsterMile).

“Right now, the most important part of the project is getting all of the OEM bodies approved by the end of September,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Innovation and Racing Development John Probst said, as quoted in a NASCAR.com article. “That is a really big milestone for us, and we’re on track to hit it. In terms of on-track testing, we still want to get to a superspeedway, and we’re looking at something at Daytona after the season ends. There is also significant enough interest that we may look into doing other on-track tests.”

The new car will feature an 18-inch, single-lug wheel; shorter spoiler; raised splitter and larger brakes. In the five tests, so far, the car on track has not been manufacturer-specific, but teams from all three active manufacturers (Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota) have participated in testing.

