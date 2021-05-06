NASCAR Cup: Next Gen car unveiled

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 05: NASCAR unveils the seventh generation of the NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota cars during the NASCAR Next Gen Car Announcement on May 05, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR officially unveiled the manufacturer-specific models of its Next Gen car Wednesday afternoon. The NASCAR Cup Series will transition to the new car in 2022. The series originally was expected to move to the new car in 2021, but after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended testing of the new car last season, NASCAR moved the debut of the car back to 2022.

“Mustang is an iconic brand for Ford, and when I saw the Next Gen Mustang in person for the first time I was pumped,” Team Penske driver Joey Logano said. “The aggressive look of the nose and the changes to the greenhouse and tail make the car more authentic to the street Mustang than ever before. I know the fans are going to love the Next Gen Mustang and I can’t wait to get it on the track.”

The new cars look more like their production counterparts, down to the 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and wider tires. On the Next Gen cars, though, the wheels are single lug. Like their production counterparts, the Next Gen cars have independent rear suspension, rack and pinion steering and larger brakes than the current generation of Cup Series car.

“The Next Gen Camaro has a much stronger link to the production Camaro ZL1 in terms of styling integration, improved proportions and relevant technologies,” Chevrolet Director of NASCAR Programs Eric Warren said. “From an engineering standpoint, this is a seismic shift. It’s a completely new car that brings with it a lot of opportunity from a technical standpoint.”

Also, redesigned front and rear bumpers provide increased safety. And the body is a composite body, like the bodies used in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“This is a significant moment for our sport,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “This car is more relevant and includes more innovation than any car in NASCAR history. The styling of the car is clear. I mean, they look unbelievable. Just so incredible to finally be here. We really wanted to get back to a promise that we had made to the fans, which is to put the ‘stock’ back in ‘stock car.’ That was something extremely important to us and our fans. But just as important to our fans is the racing on the race track. It’s hard to believe that the racing could be any stronger than it is last year and the first 11 races this year, but this car has features that will make it even better. Simply put, this car will make our sport healthier and stronger. It’s an exciting day for our industry and our fans, and I’m proud of all the work that went into bringing us to today.”

Teams are expected to receive their new cars next month.

“For Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development), we’re committed to the principle of continuous improvement and we believe that’s reflected in this Next Gen TRD Camry,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said. “While we know the margins available with this new race car are smaller when it comes to adjustability, we know our race team partners and our team at TRD look forward to the challenge of learning about this car and discovering the performance opportunities that will help put the TRD Camry into victory lane.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

NEXT GEN PHOTO GALLERY IN TECHNICAL RUNDOWN:

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 22: The 2022 NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro is previewed at NASCAR R&D Center on April 22, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12