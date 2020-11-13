NASCAR Cup: Next Gen testing resumes at Charlotte

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JANUARY 15: Erik Jones tests the Next Gen car at Homestead-Miami Speedway on January 15, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Testing of the next generation of the NASCAR Cup Series race car, set to make its competitive debut for the 2022 season, is scheduled to resume Monday and Wednesday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. On Monday, the car will be tested on the facility’s Roval (oval and infield road course hybrid course) and tested on the mile-and-a-half oval on Wednesday.

Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will participate in both days of testing. The Charlotte test will be the first for the Next Gen car with multiple cars on the track.

The Next Gen car originally was scheduled to make its competitive debut for the 2021 season, but a suspension of testing because of the coronavirus pandemic prompted NASCAR to put off that debut until 2022. The new car has been tested five times since 2019 with different drivers at different tracks, but all previous tests were single-car sessions. The most recent test was at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in August with Cole Custer as driver. Monday’s test will be the first official NASCAR test for the car on a road course, even though IMSA used the car in a test, also in August, at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course.

