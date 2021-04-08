NASCAR Cup: Next Gen unveiling slated for May 5

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has announced that it will unveil its Next Gen race car at 3 p.m. ET May 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will begin using the Next Gen car for competition in 2022.

Photos from test sessions, beginning in 2019, have been released, but for most tests, so far, the car has had a non-manufacturer-specific body. The first manufacturer-led test was conducted last week at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, but cars were camouflaged in attempts to hide manufacturer-specific body features.

“That was the first test that was not NASCAR-led. That was led by the OEMs so it’s sort of the transition, if you will, of the car, continuing out of the development phase and now into the implementation phase with the teams,” NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst said of the test at Martinsville. “The OEMs are the last step in the process, and as far as them prepping the cars, the feedback was pretty positive. Obviously, there’s little things that we’re working on and we’ll continue to work on, but none of the cars missed any track time due to mechanical problems or anything. Some of the best feedback that we get is, ‘it’s a race car.’”

The Next Gen car originally was expected to make its competitive debut this season, but a coronavirus-related hiatus in testing last year prompted NASCAR to push the new car’s debut back to the 2022 Cup Series season.

While, according to NASCAR, the developmental phase of the car is complete, Goodyear tire and manufacturer testing continues, and team testing is expected to begin soon. Teams are expected to begin receiving their 2022 cars in June.

Features of the Next Gen car already announced include 18-inch, single lug, aluminum alloy wheels.

