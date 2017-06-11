NASCAR Cup: NFL nixes Dale Earnhardt Jr. special paint scheme

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr., despite being a devout Washington Redskins fan, was expected to race with a Philadelphia Eagles paint scheme on his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Axalta presents the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday. Axalta also is one of Earnhardt’s sponsors and it was through that agreement that the Eagles were to be featured on Earnhardt’s Pocono car as a promotion for Axalta’s All-Pro Teachers program.

The Redskins fan got out of the predicament through no actions of his own, though. Instead, the National Football League prevented the special paint scheme. The NFL has a rule that prohibits team logos can’t be used for promotion in another sport.

Despite his Redskins loyalty, Earnhardt said he was looking forward to driving the car with an Eagles paint scheme and was disappointed it was scrapped.

“I was disappointed because of the opportunity to honor the teachers was going to be pretty cool,” Earnhardt said. “We’re still going to have some teachers at the race and some of the Eagles guys are going to come out. Everything is kind of as is except for the car.”

As a result, Earnhardt is running the regular Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

“Having been reminded of the NFL’s policy, we understand and respect their point of view,” read a statement from the Philadelphia Eagles. “While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta.”

Axalta also released the following statement:

“Without doubt, we are deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run. As a primary sponsor of Dale Earnhardt Jr., we were thrilled about plans for him to drive a car that gave the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program and STEM education more visibility by promoting the program on the track. We remain steadfast in our commitment to teachers, STEM education, and our partnerships with Hendrick Motorsports, Dale Jr., and the Philadelphia Eagles.”

