NASCAR Cup: No. 12 team has substitute tire changer at Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Cars pit during the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zachary Price, the rear tire changer on the No. 12 Team Penske Ford team of Ryan Blaney, continues to recover at home after suffering a leg injury in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5. Curtis Thompson will substitute for Price on the No. 12 pit crew in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

“Zach Price continues to recover at home from a lower left leg injury sustained following Sunday’s pit road incident at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” a statement from the race team read. “Curtis Thompson will serve as rear tire changer for the No. 12 this weekend at Kentucky,” Team Penske announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.”

Price was injured on pit road when a multi-car crash on pit road during a lap-12 competition caution at Indianapolis pushed a car into Blaney’s car as Blaney’s car was being serviced. Price was pinned between the No. 12 and another car. He was transported to IMS’ infield care center and, then, a local hospital. He was released from the hospital in time to fly home to North Carolina with the rest of the No. 12 team.

Blaney was involved in another crash later in the race and wound up with a 32nd-place finish.

