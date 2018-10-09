NASCAR Cup: no more driver-adjustable track bars in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR drivers will lose the ability to adjust their own track bars during races in 2019, according to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday.

“Many (drivers) came to us and said, ‘Hey, look, this really didn’t do what we hoped for, and we’d rather not have it,’ Miller said. “Part of the 2019 rules is that the cockpit-adjustable track bar is no longer in play.”

Drivers were given the option of adjusting track bars from inside their cockpits in 2015. Previously, only pit crews were able to make track-bar adjustments, in race, during pit stops.

Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske team of Joey Logano, also was on “The Morning Drive” Monday and said taking the ability to make track-bar adjustments out of drivers’ hands would be good for racing.

“It’s going to be complex for us as crew chiefs and crews,” Gordon said. “If you go back to before we had the driver-adjustable track bar, the track bar was another adjustment. You could put wedge in with either one of the jack bolts in the rear window or you could run the track bar up and down with an adjuster there. We’ll have to go back to doing that, but we’re doing that with one less pit crew guy than we used to. It will be interesting to see how that happens. Right now, if I miss an adjustment or I went the wrong way on a wedge adjustment, the driver has the ability with a button to find his balance back with the driver-adjustable track bar. Next year, we won’t be able to do that, and the drivers are going to have to hang on with a car that is not perfectly handling until we get another shot at working on it.”

