NASCAR Cup: no payout this year for awards banquet in Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the last three years, NASCAR received a $400,000 reward from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for holding its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards ceremony at the Wynn and its Champion’s Week events on The Las Vegas Strip in the days leading up to the awards ceremony, but that’s not the case this year, according to a report from ESPN.

NASCAR is still heading to Vegas for its end-of-the-season banquet, though. The sanctioning body announced May 30 the schedule and locations for its awards banquets, including the Nov. 29 Cup Series banquet at the Wynn and a joint banquet for the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series on Dec. 8 at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Instead of paying NASCAR the incentive for bringing its championship celebration to its city, the LVCVA gave Speedway Motorsports Inc., the parent company of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a yearly $2.5 million incentive to get a second NASCAR weekend featuring a Cup Series race to the track. The investment paid off, as beginning this year, LVMS hosts the third race of the regular season — the date it already had — and the first race of the 10-race playoffs. SMI received permission from NASCAR to move one of its New Hampshire Motor Speedway dates to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas has hosted the Cup Series banquet yearly since 2009 when the event was moved there from New York City. The Waldorf-Astoria in New York hosted the ceremony yearly between 1981 and 2008. Worth noting — New York never paid for the event.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).