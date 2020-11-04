NASCAR Cup: no penalties after Martinsville Speedway late-race antics

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 01: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Ford, drives with sparks after an on-track incident on the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Senior Vice President Scott Miller said in an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that the sanctioning body was reviewing two controversial incidents late in the Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series, Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Erik Jones was told not to pass Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and playoff contender Denny Hamlin. On the final lap, playoff contender Kevin Harvick attempted to wreck Kyle Busch.

Despite Jones being told not to pass Hamlin, a JGR representative told NBC Sports on Monday, “We don’t have team orders.”

NASCAR has since opted to not penalize any of the parties involved in either incident. Hamlin advanced to the championship four Sunday at Phoenix Raceway after finishing 11th at Martinsville. He was the first of two drivers, the other being Brad Keselowski, to advance on points. He was one point ahead of Keselowski and nine points ahead of Harvick, the first driver out, after the race.

Harvick, the 2020 regular-season champion, was eliminated after wrecking himself and finishing 17th. After the race, he was eight points behind Keselowski, the last driver to advance.

“It was just a move I had to try knowing that I needed one point,” Harvick said. “I needed to hit (Busch) square in the door, but at that point, I was too late and wound up hitting him in the back. It was just a Hail Mary that didn’t work out.”

The Xfinity 500 was won by Chase Elliott. He advanced to the championship finale, along with Hamlin, Keselowski and Joey Logano.

