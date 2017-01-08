NASCAR Cup: no tire test at Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Although Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth is slated to get somewhat of a makeover that will include a new surface and reconfiguration of turns one and two by the time the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series visit the facility April 7-9, Goodyear will not conduct an official tire test ahead of that first NASCAR race weekend of the year at the track.

The repaving and accompanying changes to the track are expected to be completed in March. According to Goodyear, there won’t be sufficient time for a tire test prior to the early-April race weekend. As a result, the tire manufacturer will base its Texas 2017 NASCAR tire compound on that in use at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, as that track was recently repaved using an asphalt similar to the one Texas plans to apply to its track.

“There is no question Goodyear will have to bring a new tire set-up for the NASCAR weekend schedule there in April,” Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker said. “Because of the tight schedule, we will not have time to do a tire test at Texas, so we will look at the details of the new configuration and understand the asphalt mix that will be used, which is planned to be similar to what was used, most recently, at Kentucky. That being said, this project will take on a similar feel to the one at Kentucky, because that was both a repave and reconfiguration.”

Because of the lack of a tire test on the upcoming new surface, predictions have NASCAR possibly extending the April race weekend to give teams/drivers extra track time to adjust to the new surface.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)