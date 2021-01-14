NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson attempts Daytona 500

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson will attempt to qualify the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 14. If Gragson makes the race, it’ll be his Cup Series debut.

“I’m excited and humbled to have this opportunity with Beard Motorsports,” Gragson said. “As a young racer from Las Vegas, I had always dreamt of racing in the Daytona 500. I’m very appreciative of the faith the Beard family and Brendan (Gaughan) have in me, and equally appreciative to JR Motorsports for allowing me to pull double duty and compete for them in the Xfinity Series and also Beard Motorsports while we’re down in Daytona.”

Beard Motorsports has contested Cup Series superspeedway races since 2017 with Bredan Gaughan as driver, but Gaughan retired from competition as a NASCAR driver at the end of the 2020 season. In 17 races, Gaughan posted four top-10 finishes, including best finishes of seventh at Daytona in 2017 and 2020.

“I loved racing for the Beard Family and, even though I’m retired, I’m honored to be a part of their team, and I’m very protective of what they’ve built,” Gaughan said. “I’ve known Noah a long time, and I know he’s a very good race car driver who is ready to do some Cup racing. Just as importantly, he takes good care of his equipment, and he’s there at the end of races. In his entire Xfinity Series career, he’s only had four DNFs (did not finish). That’s important no matter who you’re racing for, but it’s especially important for Beard Motorsports. I’m proud to see Noah have this opportunity and proud to see another Las Vegas guy in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Gragson has raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports the last two seasons and will continue there in 2021. He has two-career series wins in 69 races, including a victory at Daytona last season. Prior to joining JRM, Gragson raced for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, winning twice in 47 races.

