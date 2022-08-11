NASCAR Cup: Noah Gragson to replace Ty Dillon at Petty GMS

By AMANDA VINCENT

Petty GMS Motorsports announced Wednesday that Noah Gragson will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Gragson has signed a multi-year contract with the team.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” Gragson said. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Gragson will be a teammate to Erik Jones, already the driver of the No. 43 Petty GMS Chevrolet. Jones already has announced a contract extension to continue with the organization. Gragson will replace Ty Dillon as driver of the No. 42. Dillon already had announced his departure from the team at the end of the 2022 season.



Gragson is in his fourth full-time season as a driver for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He also competes part-time in the Cup Series, driving for Beard Motorsports and Kaulig Racing. In nine Cup races, he has a best finish of 18th at Kaulig Racing.



In 123-career Xfinity Series races, Gragson has eight wins, including three in the 21 races, so, far this season. Prior to joining JRM in the Xfinity Series, Gragson drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He won twice in 47 races in that series.

“Noah has shown tremendous talent throughout his career,” Petty GMS owner Maury Gallagher said. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. As we move in to our second year of competition in the Cup Series, Noah is a great fit for our organization and I think with Erik (Jones) and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.”

