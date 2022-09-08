NASCAR Cup: North Wilkesboro hosts 2023 All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will return to one of its historic tracks, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway for the 2023 All-Star Race on May 21.

The NASCAR Cup Series last raced at North Wilkesboro in 1996. The track closed that year. It briefly re-opened in 2010 before shutting down, again, the following year. North Wilkesboro Speedway re-opened this year and hosted a CARS Tour race that included retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt finished third to winner Carson Kvapil. Kvapil was behind the wheel of an Earnhardt-owned entry.

The track was revitalized, including with the assistance of $18 million in state funds. A repave was in the plans, but running next year’s All-Star Race on the existing surface is being considered.

North Wilkesboro was a fixture on the NASCAR premier series schedule from 1949 through 1996, hosting two races for NASCAR’s top series most of those seasons. Jeff Gordon won the last Cup Series race there. Other winners at North Wilkesboro included Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, David Pearson, Darrell Waltrip, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, among many others. None of the Cup Series’ current roster of drivers have competed in a NASCAR national-level race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a winners list that features the true giants of our sport, and next year, another great will be added as the NASCAR Cup Series stars once again race at this historic facility,” NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell said. “As part of our 75th anniversary season, we’re are excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race. This will be a can’t-miss event as we honor our past and look forward to the future.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race has been a yearly event since since 1985, and throughout most of its history the exhibition event has been held at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race was hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2020 and Texas Motor Speedway the last two years.

Ryan Blaney won the 2022 All-Star Race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).