NASCAR Cup: not keen on regular season ending at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR released the 2018 schedules for its three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — last week, and there are a lot of changes to next year’s Cup Series schedule.

Overall, I’m having mixed feelings about some of the changes.

I am looking forward to seeing a road course race in the playoffs with the move of the fall Charlotte Motor Speedway race to the facility’s infield road course. I do wish, though, there had been some test beforehand to see just how good that race could be. Maybe last weekend’s Monster Energy Open and All-Star Race could’ve been held on it. After all, that All-Star Race couldn’t have been much worse, even if the infield road course idea had been deemed a failure. Wasn’t there talk late last year that this year’s All-Star Race could’ve been a road course experiment? It’s a shame that talk didn’t become a reality, considering that road course will host a playoff race next year.

Still, I’m looking forward to the playoff road course race.

I’ve become accepting of New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon losing one of its races in favor of a second race at yet another mile-and-a-half at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

I don’t really have an opinion either way on most of the date changes. There is one change, though, that has me scratching my head — the move of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to the final race of the regular season. Shouldn’t the regular season end with edge-of-your seat, exciting racing? When have we ever gotten that from Indy?

I don’t think the date change will make racing at the Brickyard better. Maybe being the final race of the regular season will make drivers race harder, especially winless drivers far enough down in the points standings that they need the win or more stage points to make the playoffs. But I don’t think that will be enough to help that race.

Is NASCAR’s move of the Brickyard 400 an attempt to get fans more excited about one of, if not the, most boring race on the schedule? I don’t think making it the regular-season finale is the right way to do it.

But that’s just me.

