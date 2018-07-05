NASCAR Cup: NY Racing, BK Racing partner for Daytona race

By AMANDA VINCENT

New Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team NY Racing and financially-strapped team BK Racing are joining forces for a single entry for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Through the partnership, they’ll field the No. 23 Toyota to be driven by J.J. Yeley, sponsored by Steakhouse Elite.

“I am looking forward to plate racing this weekend at Daytona,” Yeley said. “Steakhouse Elite has been a great partner so far this year, and I definitely think it is fitting to have them on board for one of the biggest tailgating holidays, July Fourth. I hope everyone enjoys their Steakhouse Elite burgers while watching the race Saturday night.”

BK Racing has fielded the No. 23 for every Cup Series race, so far, this season with Gray Gaulding as driver. The No. 23 fielded Saturday night through the partnership between BK and NY will use BK Racing’s charter for the No. 23 to guarantee a starting spot in the race for which 41 cars are on the entry list.

BK Racing is for sale and is being run by a court-appointed trustee, instead of team owner Ron Devine, after financial troubles that include IRS tax liens, bankruptcy and lawsuits from unpaid creditors.

NY Racing made its Cup Series debut in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May and also ran the race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., the following week. Yeley drove the No. 7 Chevrolet for the team with backing from Steakhouse Elite in both races.

“Steakhouse Elite is excited to be back on board with JJ Yeley and NY Racing at Daytona this weekend,” Steakhouse Elite COO Evan Wexler said. “July 4 is one of the best times to tailgate with Friends and Family. There is no better place that we can think to spend the holiday than at Daytona International Speedway with NASCAR fans.”

