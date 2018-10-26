NASCAR Cup: Obaika Racing hopes to run final three races of 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Obaika Racing will attempt to qualify for the final three races of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, according to a recent announcement from the race team. That string of races will begin Nov. 4 at Texas Motor Speedway and also include a Nov. 11 race at ISM Raceway near Phoenix and the Nov. 18 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We are excited to end this season on a high note,” team owner Victor Obaika said. “Everyone on this team has been working hard to prepare these cars for racing in the highest level of this sport. We’re going bring everything we have to these last three races.”

A driver lineup for the three races hasn’t been announced.

The team has yet to compete in a Cup Series race. It attempted to qualify for the Oct. 14 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with David Starr as driver but failed in its qualifying attempt. The team does have NASCAR national-level experience, though, running 78 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2015 and 2017 with several different drivers. Stephen Leicht was the teams last driver in the series last year.

Obaika Racing announced in September that it would attempt to qualify for select Cup Series races over the course of the remainder of the 2018 season.

“This is a very exciting and intense time for Obaika Racing,” Obaika said last month. “We are aware that there will be challenges going into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but this team will take on those challenges. Since our last race, we have maintained our shop and key personnel while taking the time to personally learn even more about this sport, and that will position this team for more momentum than we’ve ever had. We are definitely looking to add more new team members soon, and things are coming together.”

