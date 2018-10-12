NASCAR Cup: Obaika Racing plans debut at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Obaika Racing hopes to make its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut Sunday in the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. David Starr will attempt to qualify the team’s No. 97 Toyota for the race. There are 41 cars on the entry list, so Starr will need to qualify on speed.

“I’m very excited to be racing Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 97 Toyota,” Starr said. “I’ve had some great runs there in the Trucks and the Xfinity Series, and I can’t thank Victor enough for bringing me on board for his debut as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series owner.”

Qualifying is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

Obaika Racing will run a car it purchased through the recent BK Racing bankruptcy sale. Front Row Motorsports bought most BK Racing assets in that sale, but Obaika Racing purchased some equipment.

Starr has eight-career Cup Series starts, including one this year in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month. Across all three NASCAR national series, he has nearly 500 starts, most of them coming in the Camping World Truck Series. This year, Starr has been racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in a car owned by Jimmy Means.

Starr’s best Talladega finish in any NASCAR race there was a second in the Truck Series race there in 2013. He finished 32nd in the Xifnity Series race at Talladega earlier this year.

