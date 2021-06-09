NASCAR Cup: one crew chief penalized after Sonoma Raceway event

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Members of the Armed Forces hold the American Flag during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Only one penalty was issued by NASCAR during the Sonoma Raceway/Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course race weekend that included a race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma on Sunday.



James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team in the Cup Series, was fined $10,000 for an improperly secured lug nut after the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Sunday.

Truex finished third in the Sonoma race.



