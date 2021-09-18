NASCAR Cup: one crew chief suspended after Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: The Bandit Flight Team performs a flyover as the members of the military and first responders hold the American and 9/11 Never Forget flag during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team of driver Justin Haley, will miss Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.), the last race of the first round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Bellicourt is serving a one-race suspension after the No. 77 car had two lug nuts loose or missing at the end of the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond (Va.) Raceway the previous weekend. He also was fined $20,000.



Bellicourt was one of two Cup Series crew chiefs penalized for improperly secured lug nuts after the Richmond race.



James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr. on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was fined $10,000 for a single loose or missing lug nut at the end of the Richmond race.



Truex won at Richmond.



The Richmond Raceway weekend also included a NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Harrison Burton in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000 for one improperly secured lug nut at Richmond.



