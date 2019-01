NASCAR Cup: one of Dale Earnhardt’s yachts could be yours

Photo courtesy of Denison Yacht Sales

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Dale Earnhardt Sr. fans with a lot of money to spend have an opportunity to own a piece of Intimidator history by buying his yacht called Sunday Money. The boat Earnhardt ordered before his death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is now on the market for $4.2 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE