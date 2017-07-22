NASCAR Cup: one of Kyle Busch’s bosses doesn’t want him in Indy 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch revealed during his media availability at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS, that he had a ride lined up for last year’s Indianapolis 500, but one of his bosses put a foot down on his plans to run that race.

“I had it done last year — sold and everything ready to go — and I’ve got a boss that said no,” Busch said. “Figure it out. I’ve got two bosses — one’s a male and one’s female. I would, certainly. I thought that I had a great opportunity to do it.”

When speaking of bosses, it is assumed Busch was referring to car owner Joe Gibbs and wife Samantha Busch. The driver didn’t specify which boss kept him out of last year’s Indy 500.

Busch’s older brother, Kurt Busch, also a NASCAR Cup Series driver, competed in the 2014 Indy 500 and finished sixth.

Kyle Busch said he was glad he ended up not running the popular IndyCar race, though, because Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso stole the spotlight in this year’s race, ran in May. Alonso was one of, if not the, biggest story of the 2017 Indianapolis 500 as a result of foregoing the Grand Prix of Monaco F1 race, held on the same day to run the Indy 500.

“I’m kind of glad it didn’t come together because of Alonso kind of stole the headlines the last time it was done, but, you know, there may be more in the future — guys coming over to run that race, so, you know, I may have to split the limelight, if you will, with somebody else that kind of wants to do that race, but I think it’d be fun,” Busch said. “It’d be a unique opportunity.”

According to Busch, this boss of whom he spoke’s hesitation to let him run the Indy 500, even though said boss is fine with Busch running extra-curricular NASCAR races in the Xfinity and and Camping World Truck Series and late model races, is Busch’s lack of familiarity with an IndyCar machine.

“I think the biggest thing that scares my boss is that I’ve never driven those cars, and so I don’t know — you know, a Cup car or an Xfinity car or a truck or something like that — like I know what to feel and how to feel, and when something bad starts to happen, I can straighten it out or, normally, I can try to fix it, although that didn’t quite happen one time. So, I think that’ probably the biggest fear is just not knowing what those cars do when you get into a bad situation.”

Busch will be going for a third-consecutive Brickyard 400 win Sunday. Last year’s Brickyard 400 was his most recent Cup Series win. His JGR teammate Denny Hamlin got Joe Gibbs Racing its first Cup win of 2017 last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

