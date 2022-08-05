NASCAR Cup: owner/driver Buddy Arrington passes away

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series owner/driver Buddy Arrington has passed away at the age of 84.

While working such jobs as car salesman, tobacco farmer and moonshiner, the Martinsville, Va., native drove cars he owned in NASCAR’s premier series between 1964 and 1988. He was a Mopar loyalist, fielding Dodge/Chryslers through the mid-1980s, despite the manufacturer pulling support from NASCAR teams. He eventually made the switch to Ford and Chevrolet when Mopar entries were made obsolete in the sport.

“Buddy Arrington was the epitome of a successful car owner and driver during his era in NASCAR,” a statement from Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell read. “As an owner, he knew how to use his resources to compete with the top teams. As a driver, Buddy had all the talent to get the job done, so it was never a surprise to see his red and blue No. 67 Dodge trading paint with some of the best in the sport.

“From a personal perspective, I will always remember him as the first person to give me a ride around Martinsville Speedway when I was a teenager. To this day, it remains one of the most thrilling things I’ve ever done. I will never forget his kindness, sharing that experience with me. I think he may have enjoyed it as much as I did, and I’m pretty sure he was wearing his signature sunglasses when he did it. That was Buddy.

“He made an impact on the sport that will never be forgotten. My condolences go out to his family during this time.”

Arrington made 560 race start, none resulting in a win. He lays claim to the second-most Cup races without a win. J.D. McDuffie holds the records for most Cup starts without a win — 653.

Arrington’s stats include 15 top-five finishes, including best finishes of third at Nashville, Tenn., in 1965 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 1979. He made his final start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July 1988 and finished 28th.

