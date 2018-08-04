NASCAR Cup: Parker Kligerman back with Gaunt Brothers Racing for Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

Parker Kligerman will make his third Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start of 2018 and and as driver of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing entry in the GoBowling.com at The Glen on Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

“We’re excited to have Parker back in our Spectra Premium Toyota Camry,” Gaunt Brothers Racing owner Marty Gaunt said in a press release. “We had a solid day together at Sonoma and look to build on that effort this weekend at Watkins Glen.”

Kligerman drove the No. 96 in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May and in June at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He finished 23rd in the Sonoma race, the first road-course race of the season.

“After our awesome run at Sonoma, I’m thankful to have another opportunity with GBR,” Kligerman said. “Watkins Glen is easily one of my favorite tracks. Not only is it super fast, it’s also one of the race weekends with the best atmosphere. I can’t wait to get there and see what kind of speed we have.”

Sunday’s race will be Kligerman’s first Cup Series race at The Glen. He finished sixth there in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2013.

Kligerman also has five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts under his belt this year with a best finish of seventh at Charlotte.

