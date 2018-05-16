NASCAR Cup: Parker Kligerman joins Gaunt Brothers Racing for Coca-Cola 600

By AMANDA VINCENT

Part-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver and NASCAR on NBC personality Parker Kligerman expects to make his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start since 2014 on May 27 when he takes the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

“I’m looking forward to driving in the sport’s longest event,” Kligerman said. “It will certainly be challenging, but I’m confident in the team’s plans for the Charlotte race weekend.”

Kligerman has 10-career Cup Series starts, all for Swan Racing between 2013 and 2014, resulting in a best finish of 18th in his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in 2013.

Gaunt Brothers Racing is a part-time competitor in the Cup Series, making a single start last year and five in the 12 races, so far, this season, all with D.J. Kennington as driver. Kennington drove the No. 96 to a best finish of 20th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April.

“We’re pleased to have Parker join GBR for the 600,” Gaunt Brothers Racing owner Marty Gaunt said. “He has experience at 1.5-mile tracks, as well as within all of NASCAR’s national touring series, which helps us grow our program. Our growth, to date, has been positive and consistent. Having multiple drivers pilot our car allows us the ability to evaluate our program’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Parker Kligerman is a two-time winner in the Camping World Truck Series, most recently winning at Talladega last year in a truck owned by Charlie Hendnerson. In all, Kligerman has made 71 starts in the Truck Series, including three races this season. He has 15-career top-fives and 33 top-10 finishes in the series.

“I’ve known Marty a long time and have a tremendous amount of respect for his passion and professionalism,” Kligerman said. “I want to help him take GBR to the next level. I’m appreciative of the opportunity and am thrilled someone with his stature recognized and rewarded my effort last year in Trucks.”

