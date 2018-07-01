NASCAR Cup: Paul Menard on Chicagoland pole as four drivers have times disallowed

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.998-second/180.012 mph lap in the third of three rounds of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on Saturday evening, Paul Menard claimed the pole for Sunday’s Overton’s 400. It was his second-career pole but his first in 10 years, the other coming at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July 2008.

“My guys did a hell of a job today,” Menard said. “We weren’t very good in practice. We did a mock run that was so loose that we had to abort it and never really got a true mock run. We had speed and all through those rounds; we got a little too loose in round two and we adjusted for it. Round three drove like rails. It was good.”

Ford swept the front row in qualifying, with Ryan Blaney, the former driver of the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Menard put on the pole, qualified second in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

“All the Fords have been fast all year,” Menard said. “We have been on the back side of that with the 21 and playing catch-up a little with a new group of guys that have never worked together before. We are all learning each other, and I am really proud of all of them. We had a good test in Indy earlier this week and learned some things. Not that this is applying much from Indy, but we have a little momentum going.”

All three manufacturers were represented in the front two rows of the starting grid by the original, unofficial qualifying results, with Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott and Toyota driver Denny Hamlin posting the third and fourth-fastest speeds, but under a new inspection schedule, Hamlin’s time was disallowed when he failed post-qualifying inspection.

“I felt like I got all I could,” Elliott said. “I don’t really know what I could’ve done different in that last round. It was good, much better than we have been qualifying, so it was nice and, hopefully, turns out that way tomorrow.”

Instead of pre-qualifying and post-qualifying inspections, NASCAR opted to perform on post-qualifying inspection and disallowing the times posted by cars that failed the one inspection. Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing entry was one of four cars that failed the inspection, the others being the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr., the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet of Chris Buescher. As a result, Truex, Hamlin, Johnson and Buescher will start Sunday’s race 36th-39th.

The shuffling moved Ford driver Kurt Busch to the second row to start alongside Elliott.

By the time the starting grid became official, Erik Jones was the highest-qualifying Toyota in ninth. Meanwhile, Ford drivers dominated the top spots on the grid. Elliott was the only non-Ford qualifier in the top-seven.

NASCAR officials had already seen something it didn’t like on Truex’s car during the qualifying session, requiring his team to make an adjustment to the side of the car during the qualifying session. Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford team also had to make an adjustment to its car prior to qualifying, as one of the side skirts was changed on that car. Keselowski’s car, though, passed through post-qualifying inspection without issue, retaining its starting position of seventh.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway:

Row 1: Paul Menard (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford)

Row 2: Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 3: Clint Bowyer (No. 14 Ford), Aric Almirola (No. 10 Ford)

Row 4 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford), William Byron (No. 24 Chevrolet)

Row 5 — Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota), Daniel Suarez (No. 19 Toyota)

Row 6 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford)

Row 7 — Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet), Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet)

Row 8 — Alex Bowman (No. 88 Chevrolet), Kyle Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

Row 9 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Row 10 — A.J. Allmendinger (No. 41 Chevrolet), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford)

Row 11 — Trevor Bayne (No. 6 Ford), Darrell Wallace Jr. (No. 43 Chevrolet)

Row 12 — David Ragan (No. 38 Ford), Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet)

Row 13 — Ty Dillon (No. 13 Chevrolet), Michael McDowell (No. 34 Ford)

Row 14 — Ross Chastain (No. 15 Chevrolet), Matt DiBenedetto (No. 32 Ford)

Row 15 — Gray Gaulding (No. 23 Toyota), Kyle Weatherman (No. 99 Chevrolet)

Row 16 — Landon Cassill (No. 00 Chevrolet), Corey LaJoie (No. 72 Chevrolet)

Row 17 — B.J. McLeod (No. 51 Chevrolet), Reed Sorenson (No. 7 Chevrolet)

Row 18 — Timmy Hill (No. 66 Toyota), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 19 — Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota), Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet)

Row 20 — Chris Buescher (No. 37 Chevrolet)

